Share the news













The Federal High Court, has ordered that Senator Orji Kalu be released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Lagos Court, issued the order on Tuesday, after listening to an application filed by the former governor, ChannelsTV reports.

Kalu had sought the order of the court to set aside his conviction on December 5, 2019, by Justice Mohammed Idris, which the Supreme Court said on May 8, was without jurisdiction.

Details to follow…

Related