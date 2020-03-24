JUST IN: Cases of COVID-19 rises to 42 in Nigeria

Nigeria has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with the total number of cases rising to 42.

This was announced on the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, somehours after it had confirmed four cases.

Screens hot of NCDC confirmation

NCDC stated that the confirmed two cases were discovered in Lagos and Ogun, adding that one of the cases was a returning traveller and the second case, a contact of a previously confirmed case.

According to the centre, “as of 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2 discharged, 1 death.”