JUST IN: CAC headquarters gutted by fire

The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, is reportedly gutted by fire.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning, is happening barely a week after the headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation was also gutted by fire.

Confirming the incident, the Registrar-General of the CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said no life or document was lost to the fire.

“There was a minor fire incident at the CAC today (Wednesday) which was quickly extinguished by the men of the fire service,” The Punch reported.