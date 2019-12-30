JUST IN: Buratai absent, as Security Chiefs brief Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the nation’s Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Though details of the meeting is not known, it is however likely to be periodic briefing by the Service Chiefs to the President.

The services chiefs who were led by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others are the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi, among others.

However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, was absent but represented by a senior officer of the Nigerian Army.

Government officials also present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

