JUST IN: Buhari suspends NBC DG, Modibbo

President Muhammadu Buhari, has suspended the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, from office.

The suspension, monitored on AIT on Friday, takes immediate effect and is in connection with a case of corruption involving him and pinnacle communications, the signal carrier of the Abuja digitization exercise.

The case against Modibbo and Pinnacle, is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), for alleged N2.5 billion fraud.

The suspension of Modibbo by Buhari, is on the request of the ICPC, pending the conclusion of the case.

AIT reports that the most senior Director in the Commission, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, has been asked to take over the affairs of the Commission.