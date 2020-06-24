JUST IN: Buhari supports Giadom as APC acting National Chairman, attends NEC meeting

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his support for Chief Victor Giadom as acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu issued Wednesday.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the president will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for ‪tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,” the statement read.

Related