JUST IN: Buhari assents to revised 2020 Appropriation Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, assented to the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of N10.8 trillion.

According to him in an address monitored on ChannelsTV, the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy, necessitated the reversal of the budget.

Keeping with the January to December budget cycle, Buhari stated, Ministries, Department, and Agencies, MDAs, would receive at least, 50 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of July.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the signing of the revised budget.

Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State (Finance), Clement Agba; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefile; and Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze.

