Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri, elder brother to Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has been kidnapped.

The Senior Special Assistant on9 Media to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado confirmed the abduction to Newsdiaryonline by telephone, Wednesday evening.

According to him, Duguri was kidnapped around 7:30pm at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis, Wednesday evening.