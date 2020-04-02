JUST IN: Bandits kill 22 people in Sokoto village

Bandits in large numbers stormed Gangara village in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state, killing 22 people.

The Spokesperson of Sokoto Police Command, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, in a statement on Thursday, said the armed bandits stormed Gangara village at about 16.30pm on motorbikes.

“Upon receipt of information, joint Operation Puff Adder and Military patrol teams were drafted to the scene. Efforts were made by the bandits to ambush the response team but were unsuccessful, due to strategic response of the team to the laid ambush.

“After a fierce gun duel, the bandits retreated and escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries while one bandit was shot dead.

“However, unfortunately, 22 bodies were discovered to have been victims of sporadic shooting embarked upon by the bandits on arrival,” the statement read.

It added that the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje had directed investigation led by DC SCID into the matter.