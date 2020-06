Share the news













The Court of Appeal, in Abuja on Tuesday, upheld an order of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, suspending Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The appellate court dismissed Oshiomhole’s suit challenging his suspension, saying the suit lacked merit.

The FCT court ordered Oshiomhole’s suspension last March, against which the APC National Chairman appealed.

