JUST IN: Appeal Court upholds Makinde’s election

The Appeal Court sitting in Ibadan, has upheld the decision of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and affirmed that Mr Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the winner of Oyo governorship poll held on March 9 poll.

ChannelsTV reports that the Court upheld his election in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Abubakar Yahaya on Monday and dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu.

The Appeal Court however disagreed with the lower court on issues bordering on documents tendered by the APC, opining that the documents tendered by the appellants ought to have guided the Tribunal through proper investigation; and that the pieces of evidence were also not adequately evaluated.

According to ChannelsTV, the lead judge noted that the Tribunal had committed a miscarriage of justice by its failure to analyse the tendered documents and its failure to evaluate the pieces of evidence presented by the APC.

While the PDP lead counsel, Eyitayo Jegede, told reporters that Makinde remained the governor since there was no counter directive by the appellate court on his victory, the APC lead counsel, Adeboye Shobanjo, agreed with the court for allowing the appeal to hold.