JUST IN: Appeal Court affirms 12-year jail term for ICPC board nominee

The Court of Appeal, on Wednesday in Ilorin, affirmed the conviction of former Chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic, and nominee for the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Saadu Alanamu.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa made available to Newsdiaryonline, said “the High Court of Kwara State had convicted him for 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of collecting N5,000,000 bribe from a contractor friend, as kickback for the award of a contract.

“He was consequently sentenced to 12 years imprisonment without any option of fine by Hon. Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of Kwara State High Court 9.

“Dissatisfied with the sentence, the former Governing Council Chairman approached the appellate court urging it to quash the judgment of the trial court.

“Having listened to the arguments from both the prosecution and the defence counsel, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the lower court and dismissed Alanamu’s appeal for lack of merit,” the statement read.