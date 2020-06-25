JUST IN: APC NEC dissolves NWC, appoints Yobe governor caretaker Chairman

Share the news













The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during its meeting Thursday, dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The NEC also ratified the election of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the flag-bearer of the party for Edo elections.

According to reports in Abuja, the President Muhammadu Buhari also called for the immediate suspension of all pending litigations involving the party and its members.

The acting National Chairman, Victor Giadom made the announcement at the virtual NEC meeting held on Thursday.

Yobe Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, was also named Chairman caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee and immediately sworn in by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

