JUST IN: Court sentences Akindele, husband to 14 days community service, fined N100,000 each

The Chief Magistrate Court 1 Ogba, on Monday sentenced Nollywood star, Funke Akindele and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, to 14 days community service.

The court sentenced the duo on a one count charge for violating restriction orders in Lagos, to which they earlier pleaded guilty.

ChannelsTV reports that having been found guilty as charged, they were sentenced as follows:

“The defendants are to pay a fine of 100,000 each, sentenced to 14 days community service, three hours per day, excluding Saturday and Sunday; each Defender shall visit 10 important public places within Lagos State to educate the public on the consequences of non compliance with the restriction order; and they must submit the names and phone numbers of every person who attended the party.

“They shall be placed on isolation by the State Government to determine their COVID-19 status. Failure to abide by the above directives shall attract more severe punishments,” the sentence read.

The brief facts of the case as contained in the charge are:

On 04/04/2020, the two accused persons held a party at their residents with over twenty persons in attendance contrary to the social distancing directives made in pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) and (b) & 17(1)(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 and therefore committed an offence under Section 58 of the Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol. 9, Laws of Lagos State 2015.