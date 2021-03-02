Just In: 279 abducted Zamfara school girls released

Latest reports indicate that 279 abducted Zamfara school girls have been released.

The students arrived Government House, Gusau, at about 4a.m. on Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reported.

No details details were immediately available about the circumstance leading to their freedom.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the figure of the abducted girl was given as 317.

Also, there had been reports of their release since Sunday but such claims were debunked as negotiations and aerial surveillance continued.