Just before the elections

by Dakuku Peterside .

It is now a cliché that this election is a make-or-mar election for Nigeria. It is

our way of saying this is a consequential election. The importance of this

election has dawned on everyone, and unlike every other election before it, it

is the first election post military era that the result is difficult to predict .

There

is a multiplicity of struggles between some simple and binary issues and some

multifaceted issues. Some Nigerians are pitching this election as a contest

between established orthodoxy since the current democratic dispensation in

1999 and the clamour for a new political order . Some are neither interested in

any old nor new political order but want a political order that will solve the

challenge of insecurity, poverty, unemployment and underemployment, and

improve economic and social well-being .



This group seems more result-oriented and endlessly analyses the

presidential candidates to determine who is more likely to tackle the hydra-

headed problems facing Nigeria, irrespective of whether he is of the orthodoxy

or the new political order group.



Unfortunately, because our electorate is still largely illiterate, some are

transactional and mercantile about this election. For this group, this election is

about buying and selling votes and maximising the total commercial value

possible in the voting value chain in Nigeria. Against the background of Naira

redesign policy or according to Progressive Governors, “Naira confiscation

policy”,the contest of supremacy on this issue has shifted to the public space

and Supreme Court . More fundamental is the fact that it is on the background

of excruciating economic challenge that Nigerians will be making a choice in

less than five days.

About 74.72 million Nigerians who had collected their Permanent Voters’ Card

(PVC), or 80% of 93.4 million registered voters, will on Saturday, 25th

February head to the polling booths in what promises to be a pivotal moment

for Nigeria. Elections will be held for National Assembly seats and the

presidency, but all eyes are on the presidential ballot for good reasons.

Whoever emerges victorious would have severe implications for the country’s

future and Africa. Many people must have made up their minds about whom to

vote for. They must have made this important decision based on numerous

factors, some logical and noble, others primordial and sentimental and may be

superstitious ignorance .This notwithstanding, performing the civic task of

voting is essential to keep our democracy going. Nigerians are quite optimistic

that this will be a comparatively free and fair election because of what INEC

has put in place . We hope, too, that the best presidential candidate wins the

election. However, what should be the priorities of the average voter as we go

to the polls to elect the president?

Nigeria has not had the best leadership, which impacts the country’s fragile

state and citizens’ economic life. The Nigerian problem, at best, can be

reduced to a leadership problem. The quality of leadership a country gets

directly correlates with the quality of leaders it has. Leaders who selflessly

serve the interest of their people, leading the country to a clearly defined

vision that is tangible, measurable and specific. Nigeria needs a leader that

will lay the foundation for harnessing the vast potential of Nigeria and push it

to be among the top 10 economies in the world within the next few decades. A

leader that stops our sliding into the abyss and reverses the trend to growth

and prosperity that will improve the lives of every Nigerian. A leader of the

people, voted by the people and is for the people. We need this leader, and

we need it now!

The first priority of the average voter is to identify who among the contending

presidential candidates truly represent such a leader. Using their knowledge of

each presidential candidate’s antecedents and prior experiences in leadership,

voters can judge whom this presidential candidate is and vote for him based

on their conscience.

The second priority of the average voter is to identify and vote for a

presidential candidate capable of addressing the most critical challenges

confronting Nigeria as a nation. A significant challenge for voters is identifying

a leader powered by vision and purpose . Nigeria seems directionless, and

every effort made by existing and subsequent governments yielded less-than-

expected results at best and negative impacts at worst. We need a leader that

will define what kind of future our country will have. A leader that will provide

clear direction for the country and galvanise everyone to share and work for

that future. The question is who, not which party, can best guarantee the

future we deserve. Therefore, before casting your vote, you must be sure that

the candidate can envision a future for the country, that his vision of the future

aligns with yours, and that he can start the country on the road to that great

future. The questions every voter must consider are: what kind of future do I

want for Nigeria? Does this align with that of the presidential candidate I want

to vote for? Does the candidate have the qualities, character, knowledge,

skills and experience to fulfil this dream? Your answer to these questions will

guide you towards the right choice.

The third crucial challenge for the presidential candidate is having the capacity

to address the problem of disunity and lingering agitations of marginalisation

and distrust among the various groups making up Nigeria. The candidate to

vote for must be able to promote and strengthen our unity and nationhood.

Presently, this election poses the most severe test of the unity of Nigeria. For

the first time in this post-1999 democratic experiment, we have three major

contenders for the presidency position, representing the three major ethnic

groups and two major religious groups in Nigeria. Only a free, fair and credible

election on Saturday will lay the foundation to douse the emotional

sentimentalism that may ensue after the polls. The critical question is, who

among the candidates can promote and strengthen our seemingly fragile

unity? Who among them is a true Nigerian that will carry everyone along and

challenge the pervading feelings of superiority or marginalisation by groups or

sections of the country? The answer to this question is vital for voters to

choose and vote for the next president.

The fourth challenge is for the candidate to have the clarity of vision and

proven capacity to address intractable insecurity, massive unemployment,

fantastical corruption, and devastating multidimensional poverty. These

challenges have been the bane of Nigeria since independence, and it seems

to be getting worse by the day. A content analysis of the electoral promises of

Nigerian leaders from independence until now reveals that these problems

have been there all this while. Political leaders in different shades, regimes,

and dispensations have promised to eradicate these ills but failed woefully.

We need a leader that will surmount these seemingly insurmountable

problems. Only then shall we make progress. We need a leader who

understands the link between economic security and social security – one

cannot exist without the other. Therefore, we need a leader who will improve

our economy through good infrastructure, sound economic policies, a

business-friendly environment, high productivity, and a stable, moral, and

ethical social and judicial system that drives national progress. A voter must

ask: who among the candidates can tackle, most radically and definitively, the

four issues of insecurity, unemployment, corruption, and

poverty?

This election is the most technology based in Nigeria’s history. The need to

deviate from the electoral malpractices of the past has led Nigeria to adopt the

most modern electoral technology used in an election in democracies in the

world. This is the first time in a presidential election in Nigeria that the BVAS

and online transmission of result technology is adopted, and this has

increased people’s hope for a transparent election with the future looking

bright for credible elections. This hope has led many voters to believe their

votes will count and therefore have power. This will likely lead to a high

turnout for voting on Saturday. The body language and rhetoric of the

president show that he is eager to leave a legacy of electoral transparency

before he leaves office. This, too, is fuelling a quest for ownership of PVC and

using it to vote in elections. It is noteworthy, too, that the president is

championing moves to truncate any chances of buying the presidency and

monetising the electoral process through vote buying or financial inducement

to the INEC officials. This election, hopefully, will live up to its bidding of being

the most accessible and fair election in Nigerian general election history.

The international community expects a credible, free, and fair election. As one

of the biggest democracies in the world, the outcome of Nigerian elections

reverberates worldwide. A successful election in Nigeria will strengthen

democracy in subsaharan Africa and serve as counterforce to the growing

appetite for coups and unconstitutional means of changing government in the

region. A crisis in Nigeria would have far reaching migration and refugee

implications for the entire continent of Africa. We need credible and peaceful

elections more than ever at these perilous times when global politics and

alignments are shaky, especially given NATO – Russia, brouhaha .

As voters perform their civic responsibility on Saturday, it is an opportunity to

choose between different options, not only candidates but also what they

represent versus what we want. It should not be about religion, region,

ethnicity, and party but about the future of our country. The next president

must have the capacity and character to change Nigeria for good. Your vote

counts! Vote by vote, and election by election, we will rebuild Nigeria into the

country of our

dreams.