Jurist seeks better pay for lower court judges

Mr Bayo Akinlade, the Convener of the Citizens Support for Lower Court Initiative (SFLC), an NGO, has called for better remuneration for lower court judges.

Akinlade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that improved pay for lower court judges across the country would go a long way in fostering productivity in the state’s judiciary.

He said that the disparity in salaries and allowances between High court judges and lowe

r court judges was too wide, adding that there was a need for state governments to put this in focus.

“The financial and economic imbalance between high court judges and lower court judges is one of the problems that weaken the foundation of an effective justice delivery system.

“This unfair and discriminatory economic condition meted on lower court judges has driven the common man to disrespect and devalue the judiciary.

“This is even though as much as 80 per cent of citizens of a state will have access to justice which only a lower court provides,” he said.

Akinlade said that lower court judges required the requisite “tools” of engagement to enable them to dispense their services effectively for a better judiciary.

“When a lower court judge is not equipped to do his job, he may be forced to find other ingenious ways of ensuring that he “files his returns” on time.

“Lower court judges are enslaved within the judiciary and this is sad because these lower court judges are the colleagues of high court judges as well as chief judges in the legal profession.

“There are a few lower court judges that are not only senior to some judges in practice but also have better academic qualifications.

“One, therefore, wonders why there should be financial disparity and lack of respect for lower court judges,” he said.

Akinlade, therefore, called for advocacy at the level of the state houses of assembly, to increase salaries for lower court judges.

“Their salaries need not be at par with those of high court judges, but it must reflect the nature and importance of their work.

“We know the solution; we only need the willingness to apply our intellect to make Nigeria better for all its citizens.

“I, however, remain optimistic that an independent judiciary is still our best option in this country,” he said (NAN)



By Sandra Umeh