Jungle Justice: Bauchi CP Orders Investigation, Says Will Leave No Stone Unturned

The Bauchi State Police Command Commissioner, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has mandated a comprehensive investigation into the egregious act of jungle justice inflicted upon an individual named Peter on April 9, 2025, at about 2330 hrs.

According to the Command incident involved a mob assault on two persons accused of dog theft.

The victim, Dokagk Danladi, aged 38, was reportedly attacked by a group of youths in a secluded area behind Lushi as a result of the allegations. Dokagk sustained severe injuries, including machete wounds to his head, and has since been evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi for medical attention. His companion, Peter, whose surname remains unidentified, was found at the scene and was regrettably declared dead by medical personnel.

The investigation is currently underway. The command is diligently working to ensure a thorough examination of this incident, focusing on identifying all individuals involved in the mob assault. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) leads a team of detectives who visit the crime scene to gather evidence and gain a comprehensive understanding of the event’s circumstances.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, characterised the act as barbaric and detrimental to our nation’s legal framework. He cautioned the indigenes of Bauchi State that under his leadership, the Command would not condone any individuals taking the law into their own hands by inflicting harm on suspects arrested for alleged crimes in such an inhumane and unlawful manner.

He further emphasised that no individual possesses the authority to treat a suspect in such a brutal manner, and it is erroneous for anyone to assume the role of law enforcement. Suspects apprehended in connection with any alleged crime should be promptly handed over to the police or relevant law enforcement agencies responsible for investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police has appealed to the public to remain calm as the investigation progresses. The Command is resolute in its pursuit of justice and is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act are held accountable. The community is urged to remain composed during this period and assist law enforcement by reporting pertinent information.