June12: Orji Kalu advocates youth inclusiveness in politics

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has urged politicians to uphold the tenets of democracy in their pursuits.



Kalu, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 democracy day, said that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.



He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Fovernment for providing dividends of democracy to Nigerians, adding that the current administration sustained democratic virtues in all ramifications.



While urging Nigerians especially the younger generation to take active part in the political process, the former governor of Abia cautioned against violence in politics, noting that politics is not a do-or-die affair.



He said, “I congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the 2022 democracy day.



“It is yet another opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s democracy. Nigeria’s founding fathers had laid a solid foundation for civilian rule to thrive in the country.



“The milestone attained in sustaining democratic process in Nigeria is impressive and encouraging.



“The political class must live up to expectations by embracing democratic virtues in their endeavours.



“The will of the electorate must be respected by ensuring their votes count in elections.



“Politics should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people and not an opportunity for self aggrandisement.



“Politicians must play the game by rules for the country’s democracy to be sustained and for the good of the people.



“Without strict adherence to democratic virtues, we cannot achieve good governance and as such the purpose of democracy will be defeated.



“Nigerians must remain committed to the sustenance of democracy by taking active part in the political process”.



He commended Nigerians for sustaining their support for President Buhari in his efforts to keep Nigeria united, indivisible and prosperous. (NAN)

