June 12: Tinubu’s wife harps on sacrifices of heroes past

#TrackNigeria- Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to celebrate June 12 by rededicating themselves to the ideals of unity, peace and progress on which the nation was founded.

Tinubu, in a statement in Lagos, also urged Nigerians to be challenged by the sacrifices of past heroes in the country.

“I felicitate with all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and, in particular, the trail-blazing and law-abiding citizens of the Lagos who played such courageous and significant role in the events that made June 12, 1993 historic and consequential.

“It has taken 26 years to witness the very first observance of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians and all political office holders to be challenged by the sacrifice of our heroes past.

“We should use the occasion of this first observance of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of unity, peace and progress on which our nation was founded, ” she said.

Tinubu commended individuals and groups who sacrificed their freedom, resources, safety and properties in the struggle for the actualisation of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

“We cannot but recall that it was on June 12, 1993 that Nigerians from all tribes, walks of life and religious affiliations indicated their clear and resolute preference for democracy and all its ideals.

“More importantly, we cannot but recall and honour the memory of those who paid the ultimate price in the struggle.

” May their souls rest in peace and may our efforts be worthy of their huge sacrifice.

“I recognise and salute the man who personified everything lofty and laudable that June 12 now represents: Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of blessed memory, “she said.

Tinubu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s rightful Democracy Day.(NAN)

