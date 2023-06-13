June 12: Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

By Diana Omueza

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, a former presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s actions and steps towards ensuring good governance since he assumed office as president.

Kachikwu said this in his goodwill message to Nigerians on Tuesday in Abuja to commemorate the democracy day.

He said that Tinubu’s swift and prompt steps and actions since he assumed office were evidential that he was running the unfinished good race of the late Moshood (MKO) Abiola.

“Some people have said that President Tinubu is running the race of President M.K.O Abiola and to this we say Amen.

“Our new president is already taking baby steps in ensuring a renewed hope for Nigerians and we are all in agreement that we want a president who sees his time in office as a 100-metre sprint

“It is with a renewed sense of hope and optimism that many Nigerians received the democracy day broadcast from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We all yearn for the hope promised us by the man M.K.O Abiola three decades ago, his fight for a better Nigeria remains unfinished and It is an unending fight for all true patriots and lovers of democracy,” he said.

Kachikwu said that the president who promised to sustain democracy, should go beyond campaign rhetorics and put in place the processes and plans required to rebuild the nation.

He said that while Nigerians understood the difficulties before the president in bringing the country back from the brink, he must also understand that he took up the mandates and as such must strive to deliver.

Kachikwu prayed for the president to deliver on his mandate beyond expectations adding that Nigerians were patriotic people who were ready to stand behind any president who was truly committed to his oath of office.

“Promises are not good enough for the people, we need to immediately see the presidents job creation plans.

“We want to run with his economic blueprint, we want to believe in his promise of law, order and a just and equitable society for all.

“Many Nigerians who voted for the president did so believing that he intends to use this opportunity to make history as the president who eliminated corruption from our socio-political DNA.

“They believe that a business minded president knows what it takes to turn around the economy.

“NIgerians pray that our new president will have the honour of presiding over the birth of new Nigerian constitution that truly represents the aspirations of all Nigerians,” he said.

He urged President Tinubu to ensure a country of meritocracy, free of mediocrity, a nation of brotherhood united in the fight against tribalism, nepotism, discrimination and all forms of extremism.

He advised other contestants of the 2023 presidential election who lost the race to act honourably by extending a hand of fellowship towards the new administration.

“We must begin to redefine the word opposition in the context of our democracy.

“As we oppose, we must also propose, as we disagree, we must also agree, service to fatherland is our calling and the Nigerian people remain our common priority,” he said (NAN)

