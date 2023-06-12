June 12: Support Tinubu to achieve Abiola’s dream for Nigeria – Su-Kazeem

By Akeem Abas

An Ibadan-based property merchant, Alhaji Sufianu Kazeem, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu toward achieving a greater Nigeria, as envisioned by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kazeem, popularly known as Su-Kazeem, is a close associate of the late Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, annulled by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida-led military regime.

Kazeem urged Nigerians to support Tinubu, who he described as a pro-Abiola politician, to properly position the nation for greater heights.

He said the late Abiola, like many other patriotic Nigerians, had very good plans for Nigeria, which would have enhanced its socio-economic and political development.

The businessman said that the late politician was compassionate, accommodating and generous, even to those who never liked him.

He recalled the life and times of Abiola, saying he had a very cordial relationship with him.

“I live in Ibadan and Abiola lived in Lagos. Anytime Abiola comes to Ibadan, his first point of call was my residence after which we both attended events or meetings together.

“Abiola was truly a wealthy man in his days. I was one of the very few who entered his bedroom most times.

“In Abiola’s room, you will see currencies of various denominations, all ready to be dashed out to people,” he said.

Kazeem said that the memory of any ceremony attended by Abiola would linger for a long time because he would add glamour to it.

“I still remember vividly how Chief Abiola would come to Ibadan for me and we both travelled to the northern part of the country for meetings.

The businessman said that those enjoying Nigeria’s democracy today were the same elements who annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Kazeem said that June 12 was a reminder of what Nigerians of good conscience did to bring an end to military dictatorship and restore democracy.

“It is now 30 years since these struggles started and were consistently fought. Don’t let us forget how we got here,” he said.

The businessman commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it fit to honour Abiola, even in death.

“25 years later, precisely on June 8, 2018, Buhari took a bold step to recognise June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, as against the May 29 observed since 1999.

“He also honoured Abiola with the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR),” he recalled.

Kazeem said that the recognition of June 12 as democracy was to also honour those who fought for the termination of military rule in Nigeria. (NAN)

