June 12: Security operatives demonstrate power in Kwara

Ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, security agencies in Kwara have embarked on a “show of force” in order to strengthen security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security agencies that participated in the exercise included the Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), the Military, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).Operatives of the security agencies were seen marching round some strategic locations in Ilorin metropolis.

The exercise which started on Thursday continued on Friday.The Spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, told newsmen in Ilorin on Friday that the exercise was to forestall break down of law and order during the event.

”The show of force by the security forces is a confidence building strategy which also serves to warn would-be law breakers of the readiness of the security community in the state.

“It is also to prevent any break down of law and order, and to show the people that we have capacity to deal with criminals in the state.

“It comprises of all the security services: the police, military, DSS, NSCDC and others. It is not just beginning today, it has been on, even on Thursday we had one,” he said.

Okasanmi however urged the residents not to panic about the exercise, advising law abiding citizens to continue with their normal activities.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu, said the government was aware of the development.

“The exercise is to further show Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s commitment to the security of lives and property in every part of the state,” Aliyu told NAN. (NAN)