June 12: Principal actors not alive to attest IBB’s claim – Political Scientist

Dr Chigozie Okonkwo, a Lecturer at the Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) says it’s unfortunate that principal actors who supposed to attest the claim of former Military Head of State, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) that, he didn’t approve the June 12 annulment before it was carried out, were no longer alive.

Okonkwo said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Sunday while reacting to Babangida’s claim in hiis autobiography “A Journey in Service”,launched last Thursday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that, Babangida popularly known as IBB had in his autobiography alleged that late Gen.Sani Abacha, his Chief of Defence Staff who later became military head of state carried out the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election without his permission.

The don said that Abacha who was former Chief of Defence Staff and Prof Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman, National Electoral Commission (NEC) during 1993 election were not alive to give their own sides of the story which could have confirmed if what IBB said was truth or false.

“Babangida telling Nigerians now that he regrets the annulment of June 12 annulment as well as claiming that he did not approve the annulment is hard to believe since principal actors like Abacha and Nwosu were no longer alive to substantiate his clam or counter it.

“IBB regret now is too late, as the regret can not right the huge wrong the annulment inflicted on Nigeria then nacent democracy as well as lost of lives and property in the country caused by that annulment,” he said.

The political analyst who holds doctorate degree in Political Theory from the Department of Political Science UNN, wondered why IBB waited for 32 years before opening up about the June 12 saga that was adjudged nationally and internationally as the most credible,fair and free presidential election in Nigeria.

“Investigations and research have shown the annulment of June 12 made many Nigerians developed apathy about elections in the country since they believed that there is no need voting since their votes may not count.

“Not only was that most credible, fair and free election was annulled but the now confirmed winner Chief Moshood Abiola the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) died in mysterious circumstances while trying to reclaim the mandate given to him by Nigerians.

“It could have been better that Abiola is alive today to hear that he actually won June 12 and possibly ‘shed tears of joy’.

” No amount of regret will be enough to Abiola’s family because Abiola and his wife Kudirat Abiola died in the process also Abiola business empire collapsed while fighting to retrieve June 12 mandate,” he said.

The don noted that, the regret of IBB coming after three decades after injustice that gave heavy blow to democracy in Nigeria, had once again bring to the front burner that military regime, is undemocratic, dictatorial and the worst form of government globally.