‎June 12: President Tinubu to confer national honours on select legislators

‎President Bola Tinubu would on June 12 confer National Honours on selected legislators in commemoration of Democracy Day.



‎By Ikenna Osuoha



‎This is contained in a statement by the House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr. in Abuja on Sunday.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership and Members of the House of Representatives will participate in a Special Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.



‎The President who is expected to be the special guest of honour will address the joint sitting of the legislators.



‎“The programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of National Honours on select legislators by Mr President,” Rotimi Jr. said.



‎The House Spokesman said that the theme for this year’s celebration is:



‎“26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.”



‎He explained that the Joint Sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.



‎He said that it underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.



‎He urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation. (NAN



