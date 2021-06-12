June 12: Police assure Kwara residents of safety

The Police Command in Kwara has assured the residents of its preparedness to ensure that the June 12 holiday is observed without any fear of attack or molestation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday.

The statement noted that the state government did not restrict movement of the citizens, saying that members of the public were advised to go about their lawful duties.

“Adequate security measures have been emplaced across the length and breadth of Kwara in that regard,” the statement read.

It urged members of the public to report any untoward activities of people around them to the police.

The police warned that anybody arrested attempting to cause a breakdown of law and order would be dealt with in accordance with the law. (NAN)

