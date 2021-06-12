June 12: Police assure Kwara residents of safety

June 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Police Command in Kwara has assured the residents of its preparedness to ensure the June 12 holiday is observed without any fear of attack or molestation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, gave the assurance statement issued in Ilorin on .

The statement noted the state government did not restrict movement of the citizens, saying members of were advised to about their lawful duties.

measures have been emplaced across the length and breadth of Kwara in regard,”  the statement read.

urged members of to report any untoward activities of people around them to the police.

The police warned that anybody arrested attempting to cause a of law and order would be dealt in accordance the law. ()

No tags for this post.