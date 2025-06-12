June 12: Peaceful transitions sign of Nigeria’s democratic maturity- Gov. Yahaya

Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has described the peaceful transitions in Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democracy as sign of maturity.

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has described the peaceful transitions in Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democracy as sign of maturity.

He stated this in his goodwill message issued by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli in Gombe on Thursday to commemorate June 12 Democracy Day in the state.

He stated that though the journey had been challenging, the country had recorded remarkable milestones in entrenching democratic principles.

He added that Nigeria’s democratic journey had shown signs of maturity and political stability when compared with many countries in Africa.

Yahaya said “Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule is a remarkable milestone.

“As the largest democracy in Africa, Nigeria has continued to hold firm to democratic principles despite complex socio-political and economic challenges.

“Our ability to transit peacefully between administrations and navigate national difficulties is a sign of democratic maturity.”

The governor described the June 12 Democracy Day as a moment to celebrate the efforts of those who championed democratic course across the country, upholding the values of freedom, justice and national unity.

He said that the day is also to acknowledge the steadfast commitments, sacrifices and contributions of such champions to the sustenance and advancement of democratic governance in Nigeria.

On Gombe State’s democratic journey, he said that the visible transformation and sustained development was a compelling evidence of the enduring benefits of democratic governance in the state.

He stated that “from a modest beginning, Gombe has emerged as one of the fastest growing states in Nigeria.

“Our success story is rooted in democratic governance, visionary planning and the resilience of our people.”

Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern State Governors’ Forum, extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu “and all heroes of democracy, including the judiciary, legislature and civil society.”

He also commended the media for deepening democratic culture, while urging caution against the spread of fake news and divisive rhetoric.

The governor urged residents of the state to remain united, law-abiding and prayerful, noting that the collective efforts of all Nigerians is key to securing a stronger, stable and democratic nation.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)