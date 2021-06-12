June 12: PDP urges Nigerians to sustain democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians not to give up in the collective struggle to reinforce democratic governance in the country, in spite the prevailing challenges.

The party gave the advice in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding during the planned June 12 Democracy Day Anniversary.

He, however, cautioned against the use security forces and thugs to clamp down and unleash violence on citizens as witnessed in the #EndSARS protest.

Ologbondiyan said it was indeed disheartening that the very cause for which the symbol of June 12, Chief MKO Abiola struggled and paid the supreme price, had witnessed some uncomfortable developments.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari and elected leaders at all levels to use the on June 12 address to address key issues in the country.

He also advised the government to use the occasion to reconsider some of its policies, especially on human rights, freedom of expression including the recent ban on Twitter.

“Our party urges all leaders across board to reflect on the essence of June 12 and take steps to ensure that the martyrs and heroes of democracy did not labour and die in vain.”(NAN)