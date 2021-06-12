June 12: PDP urges Nigerians to sustain democracy

June 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians not to give up the collective struggle to reinforce democratic governance the country, spite the prevailing challenges.

The party gave the advice a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, Abuja.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding during the planned June 12 Democracy Day Anniversary.

He, however, cautioned against the use and thugs to clamp down and unleash violence on citizens as witnessed in the # protest.

Ologbondiyan said it was indeed disheartening very cause for which the symbol of June 12, Chief MKO Abiola struggled and paid the supreme price, had witnessed some uncomfortable developments.

He advised and elected at all levels to use the on June 12 address to address key issues in the country.

He also advised the government to use the occasion to reconsider some of its policies, especially on human rights, freedom of expression including the recent ban on Twitter.

“Our party urges all across board to reflect essence of June 12 and take steps to ensure martyrs and heroes of democracy did not labour and die in vain.”(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,