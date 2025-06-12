June 12: Okpebholo urges Nigerians to recommit to democracy

Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Thursday urged Nigerians to reflect on June 12 and recommit to democracy, justice, unity, and national progress.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Thursday urged Nigerians to reflect on June 12 and recommit to democracy, justice, unity, and national progress.

In a statement in Benin by the Chie

f Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Freed Itua, Okpebholo emphasised that June 12 was a reminder of sacrifices made by patriots who championed the current democracy in the country.

He urged citizens to defend the hard-won freedom and democratic gains across Nigeria.

“June 12 reminds us of 1993, when Nigerians stood united for democracy,” he said, adding that the celebration was to honour Chief M.K.O. Abiola and other democratic heroes of that era.

The governor reiterated his commitment to people-focused governance in the state.

He added that his SHINE agenda was geared toward improving lives across all sectors, including security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and agricultural sectors.

“Our administration is built on democratic values. We strive to distribute democratic dividends fairly, ensuring progress, peace, and prosperity for every Edo citizen,” he said.

He called on citizens to remain active in democracy, hold leaders accountable, and contribute positively to the development of the state.

“Democracy needs your engagement. Be vigilant, participate actively, and help strengthen our institutions through informed civic responsibilities ,” he added.

Okpebholo extended warm wishes to all Nigerians, praying for lasting peace, unity, and continued development across Edo and the entire nation. (NAN)