June 12: Mutfwang inaugurates 15 new metro buses, other projects

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Tuesday inaugurated 15 additional 80-seater luxury metro buses to ease transportation system within Jos and environs.

The governor also inaugurated other projects to commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day.

Speaking at the event in Jos, Mutfwang said that the initiative was part of his administration’s quest to meet the yearnings of the citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had in May 2024 launched 15 metro buses, bringing the number to 30.

The governor added that the initiative was part of his unwavering commitment towards improving the daily lives of the people.

“Last year, we procured 15 state-of-the-art MAN-Diesel buses, a move aimed at mitigating the costs of intra-city travel and providing a respite from the daily transportation challenges our commuters face.

“The initiave, which provided over 1,000 jobs, has also mitigated the cost of transportation for our citizens.

“As part of our commitment, today we are adding another 15 to the fleet; these vehicles are brand new and not fairly used ones.

“We procured these vehicles using the allocation of the state and not an intervention from the Federal Government.

“I am glad that we now have a functional transport system, recorded significant progress in the health, education, tourism, agriculture and many critical other sectors,”he said

Other projects inaugurated by the governor included the newly constructed and equipped paediatric ward and laboratory complex at the Plateau Specialist hospital, Jos.

The governor also inaugurated the Utokon flyover Bridge and adjoining roads around Abattoir community.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed Administrative Block building at the Jos Campus of the Plateau Polytechnic, among others.

Mutfwang assured residents of the state that his administration had put measures in place to provide more infrastructural development in all parts of the state in the coming years.(NAN)