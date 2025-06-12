June 12: Moshood Abiola Polytechnic alumni celebrate MKO’s sacrifices

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association (MAPALUM) on Thursday celebrated Chief MKO Abiola’s sacrifices for the nation’s democracy.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The alumni, in a statement to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12 ,1993 Presidential election, paid glowing tributes to Abiola for giving all for democracy.

The statement was jointly issued by MAPALUM’s National Public Relations Officer, Mr Ganiyu Olowu and the National President, Alhaji Ayinde Soaga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential election was won by late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, but was annulled on June 23, 1993 by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Abiola died in incarceration by the military junta while fighting for his mandate.

The alumni described Abiola as a pillar of democracy and enduring benefactor of MAPOLY.

MAPALUM reaffirmed the association’s commitment to upholding Chief MKO Abiola’s legacy.

“Chief MKO Abiola remains an iconic figure in Nigeria’s democratic history and an enduring benefactor of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

“His unwavering commitment to education, youth empowerment, and national development laid the foundation upon which MAPOLY continues to thrive.

“His legacy lives on through the institution bearing his name and the countless graduates who carry forward his vision”,the institution alumni said.

On this significant day, MAPALUM said it stood united in honouring his memory, not only as a pioneer of democracy but as a champion of human progress.

“As alumni, we recognise our responsibility to uphold the ideals he fought for—justice, knowledge, and civic engagement.

“We rededicate ourselves to fostering these values in our communities and beyond,” the duo said.

According to the association, the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the most credible in Nigeria’s history, marked a turning point in the nation’s quest for democratic governance.

The alumni said that the annulment of the election led to an era of intensified civic activism, strengthening pro-democracy movements and ultimately paving the way for the democratic system Nigeria enjoys today.

“For MAPOLY, Chief MKO Abiola is more than a national icon—he is a foundational benefactor whose vision and generosity established the polytechnic’s proud legacy.

“His commitment to education, youth empowerment, and institutional excellence is reflected in the thousands of students and alumni whose lives have been positively shaped by the institution bearing his name.

“MAPALUM proudly reaffirms that MKO Abiola’s name is inseparable from the history and identity of the polytechnic, ” the duo said.

According to MAPALUM, Abiola’s contributions remain timeless, and his vision continues to motivate graduates committed to national progress and civic responsibility.

“As we mark this important day, the association honours Chief MKO Abiola’s indelible legacy, offering prayers for his peaceful repose and reaffirming our commitment to democracy, civic engagement, and institutional growth—values that he championed throughout his lifetime.

“May June 12 serve as a perpetual reminder of the enduring power of the people’s voice—and the responsibilities that come with freedom, justice, and democratic governance,” the duo added. (NAN)