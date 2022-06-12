June 12: Let’s set aside differences, speak in unison – APC

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has urged Nigerians to set aside all differences and speak in unison for freedom, peace and unity.

The state APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday to mark the nation’s 23 years of uninterrupted democratic system of government.

Ojelabi said: “It is another June the 12th, a day Nigerians set aside all their differences and speak in unison that freedom, peace and unity must strive.

“Democracy remains the best form of government because it reduces everyone, irrespective of status and class, to one vote per person and offers opportunity for the poor to get to the top.

“If democracy is indeed what we toiled and some died to bequeath to us, then we owe the dead a determination to see it succeed no matter how slow it might be.”

He said that democracy depended on the virtue of the citizens.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had in this year’s Democracy Day address, said that he remains committed and determined to ensure that the new President in 2023 is elected through a peaceful and transparent process.

Buhari, who promised a free, fair and transparent electoral process, however, said that government had been working hard to tame the rise in insecurity. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

