June 12: Lalong administration constructs 200 schools in 2 years

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau says is administration has established and constructed more than 200 schools spread across 17 local government areas of the state in the last two years.

Lalong disclosed this in a broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday as part of events marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

“Within the last two years, we have established and constructed over 200 Primary and Junior Secondary Schools as well as rehabilitated many others. We also procured and distributed over 6,000 chairs, tables and other furniture to various schools, ” he said.

He said his administration had also provided infrastructure, manpower and training “for all our educational institutions across the state”, saying this would facilitate productivity and economic growth.

The governor also said that his administration’s effort to improve standard of education had led to increase in school enrollment in public schools, adding that such gesture was being enforced in the more than 1,300 private schools in the state.

He said his administration had established two new technical schools in the southern and central senatorial zones of the state to improve access to technical and vocational skills by youths, while promoting entrepreneurship.

He said his vision for access to quality and affordable education was being realised with the approval for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Nyak in Shendam Local Government Area and the four universities.

“To further increase access to education in Plateau State, our combined efforts yielded positive results as the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, approved the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Nyak in Shendam Local Government Area.

“Karl Kumm University Vom, owned by Church Of Christ In Nation; and ANAN University Kwall, established by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria,” Lalong said.

In physical infrastructure development, Lalong said his administration had intervened in 19 out of the 28 inherited road projects, while embarking on 26 new roads with a span of about 800 kilometres, linking various towns and villages across the state.

“Other road projects were captured in the “Operation Zero Potholes” initiative where over 20 internal roads within the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis were reconstructed or rehabilitated covering over 40 kilometres.

“The street lighting project tagged: “Operation Light up Plateau” has also been ongoing. So far, we have covered a distance of 80 kilometres across the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis with integrated solar powered street lights that have illuminated the city.

” We intend to continue with other areas once we get more resources,” he said.

The governor said as part of efforts to make potable water accessible to the people of the state, his administration had constructed and rehabilitated various water treatment facilities.

He said the projects include the Yelwa Water Treatment Plant; the rehabilitation of Langtang North Water Treatment Plant and the Pankshin Water Treatment Plant.

He said said the State Government was constructing a new Treatment Plant and Water Reticulation in Riyom among several others,and also provided hundreds of hand pumps across the state.(NAN)