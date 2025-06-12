June 12 : Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to protect democracy



By Adekunle Williams

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa urged Nigerians to continue to protect the Nigeria’s democracy in spite of its challenges.

Obasa made the call in a statement to commemorate 2025 Democracy Day in Lagos on Thursday.

Obasa said Nigerians must continue to promote democratic values, protect human rights, and ensure that the democracy remains perpetually unbroken.

The speaker noted that democracy was not perfect yet, but said there was room for improvement.

“As Nigerians commemorate this June 12 as Democracy it is indeed memorable and an eventful period because it is in the history of our existence as a people, nation and a democratic independent entity.

“Undoubtedly, 26 years of an uninterrupted Civil Rule and most lengthy democracy to Nigerians is really worthy of celebration.

“This indeed calls for celebration that we could still stand as a people, a nation and a voice, despite all odds and challenges over the past two and half decades.

“Our democracy has endured despite challenges and setbacks. We have faced elections, protests, and debates, but our commitment to democracy has remained unwavering.

“We have demonstrated that democracy is not a destination but a journey, and we are proud to be on this path.

“We must continue to guard it jealously, for it is the foundation upon which the fabric of our nation’s progress is built.”

Obasa recall the sacrifices made by well-meaning Nigerians during the struggle for democracy. (NAN)