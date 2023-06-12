June 12: Lagos PDP lauds residents on resilience, tolerance 

By Adekunle Williams

The Lagos State Chapter of the PDP has lauded residents of the state for their tolerance and resilience since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

The state’s PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Akeem Amode, made the commendation in a message to commemorate the Democracy Day anniversary on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former President Muhammadu Buhari had declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day instead of May 29 , in honour of late Chief M.K.O Abiola.

NAN reports that Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, died while in detention for alleged treason.

NAN reports that the declaration followed many years of agitations by civil society groups that Abiola must be immortalised.

Amode, in the message, said there was no doubt that the state had yet to enjoy the real dividends of democracy, which Abiola and the June 12, 1993 elections stood for.

The spokesperson recalled how Lagos State was a hotbed of crisis after the annulment, which led to a “June 12 riot” on the streets of Lagos and the death of several residents of the state.

He said: “For us in the Lagos State PDP, we believe that the residents of the state deserve more than they are experiencing under the ruling party.

“Lagos State is blessed with both natural and human resources, apart from the fact that it is the commercial nerve centre of the nation, and the state has little or nothing to show for it.

“This is a state that ought to set the pace for others in education, health and other infrastructure based on her huge income.

“By now, Lagos should have been the cynosure of all eyes and built to a city compared to notable cities of the world such as Dubai, Johannesburg and others.”

Amode, however, promised that once the PDP takes over power in the state through the election cases before the court, then residents would begin to enjoy their wealth.

According to him, this is because whatever is realised in the state will be used for the development of the metropolitan state.

He wished residents of the state all the best at this period, while he urged them to look forward to better governance soon under the PDP. (NAN)

