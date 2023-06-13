June 12: IHRC salutes Nigerians on Democracy Day 

by Auwalu Birnin Kudu/Idris Abdulrahman

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), has felicitated with Nigerians on observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission of the IHRC to Nigeria, Dr Duru Hezekiah and signed by the Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Mr. Fidelis Onakpoma, on Monday in Abuja.

He said countries with democratic freedoms were more prosperous, peaceful, stable, and their citizens can enjoy their fundamental rights.

” Nigerians should embrace the day with solidarity to build open, responsive and accountable institutions and processes, ensuring that all have the opportunity to participate and have a voice in how they will be governed,” he said.

He stated that democratic governance and human rights were critical components of sustainable development and lasting peace.

Hezekiah urged President Bola Tinubu to integrate democracy and the rule of law by focusing on strengthening and promoting human rights.

” Increase access to justice, accountable and transparent governance that serve the needs and preferences of the public,” he said.

“We have provided critical support to some countries; this includes strengthening democratic and institutional resilience in Chad Republic, Sierra Leone, Ukraine, and other African and European Countries,” he added.

“Inspired by this reality, we will continue to work for democracy. We will continue to serve as a community, bringing together governments, corporations, and civil society organizations that are committed to democratic principles,” he said.

“As we mark this year’s Democracy Day, it is important that we pay tribute to all those who risked their lives in the struggle to end military dictatorship and enthroned democracy in the country,” he added.

“They are the heroes of our democracy, and it is my prayer that their labour of sacrifice shall not be in vain”

“I pray that God will continue to bless our beloved country, as we continue to march forward in our democratic journey,” he said. (NAN)

