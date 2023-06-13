June 12 experience is solution to Nigeria political problems – CLO

By Joy Mbachi

The Anambra chapter of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), says lessons learnt in the annulled June 12 elections in 1993, should be used to address the current political issues in the country.

Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, chairman of the state CLO, said that the application of such lessons and the spirit of the June 12 presidential election in 1993 were the only ways to prove that the nation had learnt well from its mistakes.

The chairman who stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Awka, was speaking on the need to address remote causes of the political problems in Nigeria.

Ezekwueme said the various challenges bedeviling the country were politically motivated, and therefore there is the need to apply political principles to pacify the masses.

He noted that the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the annulled June 12 presidential election, presumed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola, of the then Social Democratic Party (SDP), should nail any process related to it.

“On June 12, 1993, Nigerians demonstrated unprecedented and unequalled patriotism, selflessness, love for the nation and democracy by voting massively for Chief MKO Abiola.

“It is an irrefutable truth that Nigerians voted above self, tribe, religion, ethnicity, clans cleavages and voted for the Abiola/Kingibe candidacy, in spite of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Nigerians embraced the lessons and spirit of June 12 during the 2023 presidential election, in which they voted with their conscience and conviction above their political affiliations, tribes and religion.

“Let us collectively and collaboratively make Nigeria and Nigerians great again, by making inevitable selfless sacrifices, just like Late Chief MKO Abiola.

“This idea can be by always upholding, standing, demanding and advocating for socio-economic and political justice, equality, equity, truth, egalitarian society and good governance,” he stated.

According to him, President Tinubu, as a strong agitator for the annulled 1993 June 12 presidential election, must strive to complete the healing.

He called for a reconciliation process by hanging Abiola’s portrait in Aso Rock and according his family all the benefits and entitlements accruing to former presidents.

“The president should also use the 30th anniversary of the annulled June 12 presidential election, to give national honours to a former National Electoral Commission chairman, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

“Nwosu seems to have conducted the freest, fairest and most credible elections in the history of this country.

“Also worthy to be nationally honoured are the amazon and doyen of June 12 struggle and wife of MKO Abiola, Mrs Kudirat Abiola, Pa Alfred Rewane and Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

“These people are known for their patriotism, doggedness and relentless struggles toward reclaiming the annulled presidential election, which is the worst man’s inhumanity against man,” he said.

He said that such national honours would motivate citizens to make selfless sacrifices toward the nation’s growth and development, bearing in mind that they too will be appreciated and reciprocated now or in the future.

“I commend former President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the highest national honor to Chief Abiola and for declaring June 12 a national holiday.

“For without June 12, there wouldn’t have been May 29th,” he stated. (NAN)

