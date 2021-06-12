June 12: CSOs, NAOS stage peaceful protest in Osogbo

The Osun Civil Society Coalition and the National Association of Osun (NAOS) on Saturday held a peaceful protest in Osogbo,  calling for a better Nigeria.

Members of the groups  moved from Alekuwodo the popular  Oke-fia Roundabout,  carrying  placards different inscriptions.

They also chanted solidarity songs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports operatives were seen at strategic locations  during the protest forestall violence.

The Coordinator of Osun Vanguard, Mr Emmanuel Olowu, who spoke newsmen during the protest, said was the bedrock of  development of any society.

He urged all must embrace to the fullest.

Olowu said  democratic good governance would offer reasonable solutions to the challenges confronting Nigeria.

” We must not let the labour of heroes past to be in vain, we must stand against anything that can truncate ,” Olowu said.

According to him, Nigeria’s  democracy must be practised in line the nation’s constitution.

Olowu called on Osun Government to conduct local government elections urgently in line   constitutonal provisions.

protesters, Mr Waheed Saka,  said that must desist from  agitations and practices capable of ruining  the economy.

“We are here today to demand a better country that will work for all.

“We want a secure environment where development strives.

” We must unite to make this country great again despite socio-political and cultural differences,” Saka said.

  cordinators of NAOS, Mr Oyelayo Afeez, called on the Federal Government to improve the nation’s education system. (NAN)

