June 12: CSOs, NAOS stage peaceful protest in Osogbo

The Osun Civil Society Coalition and the National Association of Osun Students (NAOS) on Saturday held a peaceful protest in Osogbo, calling for a better Nigeria.

Members of the groups moved from Alekuwodo to the popular Oke-fia Roundabout, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

They also chanted solidarity songs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security operatives were seen at strategic locations during the protest to forestall violence.

The Coordinator of Osun Democracy Vanguard, Mr Emmanuel Olowu, who spoke to newsmen during the protest, said that democracy was the bedrock of development of any society.

He urged that all Nigerians must embrace democracy to the fullest.

Olowu said democratic good governance would offer reasonable solutions to the challenges confronting Nigeria.

” We must not let the labour of our heroes past to be in vain, we must stand against anything that can truncate democracy,” Olowu said.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy must be practised in line with the nation’s constitution.

Olowu called on Osun Government to conduct local government elections urgently in line with constitutonal provisions.

One of the protesters, Mr Waheed Saka, said that Nigerians must desist from agitations and practices capable of ruining the economy.

“We are here today to demand a better country that will work for all.

“We want a secure environment where development strives.

” We must unite to make this country great again despite our socio-political and cultural differences,” Saka said.

One of the cordinators of NAOS, Mr Oyelayo Afeez, called on the Federal Government to improve the nation’s education system. (NAN)