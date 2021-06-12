June 12: Coalition tasks Buhari on rule of law

June 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The for a Better Nigeria, a , has urged Muhammadu Buhari to do more in promoting the rule of to deepen democracy.

The National Coordinator of the , Bamiji Awa, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in .

Awa, however, commended the for declaring “June 12 Struggle” the Democracy Day.

“The declaration of June 12 as a Democracy Day is a welcome development. That has to be applauded by all of us in the civil societies.

Buhari has made the struggle national. For a public holiday to be declared nationwide is a to democracy.

“To deepen democracy, there is the need to promote rule of , fundamental human rights and true federalism,” Awa said.

He also urged the President to pay the family of late winner of the annulled June 12 election, Chief MKO Abiola, all entitlements due to him as President-elect.

“I think to deepen democracy, MKO Abiola now be declared posthumously as the President of Nigeria.

“And all the benefits due to him since 1993 till date, be paid even if in full, let them be paid in instalments to the family.

“That is the only way people would know that Nigeria means business. It has to go beyond declaring June 12 as a Democracy Day,” Awa said.

NAN reports that Nigeria now marks its Democracy Day on June 12 annually instead of . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,