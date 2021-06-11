June 12: CLO urges Nigerians to embrace patriotism, selflessness

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), a non-governmental organisation, has called on Nigerians to reenact the spirit of patriotism, selflessness and love for the country that June 12, 1993 election represents.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Friday in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the significance of June 12 in the nation’s democracy.

According to Ezekwueme, through the June 12 Election, Nigerians in their totality demonstrated true unity, peace, progress and prosperity for the country above myopic and subjective political views.

“It is very unfortunate that the gain of June 12, which symbolises unity in diversity when Nigerians, above their ethnicity, religion, clan cleavages, voted for Abiola/Kingibe Moslem-Moslem ticket.

“It is most pathetic that Nigerians have failed to imbibe and live out the principles of June 12, which is love for the country first and foremost above any other interest, which Abiola fought, lived and died for,” he said.

The CLO boss urged political leaders and the citizenry to unite to exterminate insecurity, unemployment, youth restiveness, poverty and injustice in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should out of patriotism and social justice complete June 12 healing and reconciliation processes by immortalising the amazon of the annulled June 12 struggle, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

“The President should also immortalise and honour Pa Alfred Rewane and Prof. Humphrey Nwosu who courageously and patriotically conducted the most credible election in Nigeria,” he said.

Ezekwueme appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties, politicians and stakeholders in the spirit of June 12 to conduct the freest and most credible governorship election in Anambra come Nov. 6.

“The election should truly reflect the wishes and aspirations of majority of the electorate in the state,” he added. (NAN)