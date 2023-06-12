June 12: CDD urges Nigerians to rededicate themselves to democratic ideals 

By Angela Atabo

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to democratic ideals as the nation celebrates Democracy Day.

Director CDD, Idayat Hassan, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja to commemorate Democracy Day.

“On this momentous occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), proudly joins the nation in commemorating the progress and resilience of our democracy.

“Thirty years after the June 12 annulment and the first democracy day after the 7th consecutive transition of power between civilian governments.

“Today is an opportune time to reflect on the progress, challenges, and the collective responsibility we bear in advancing and strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

“June 12 serves was a reminder of our commitment to democratic values and principles that form the foundation of our nation.”

Hassan said that the day symbolised the aspirations of the Nigerian people for a just, inclusive, and accountable society.

She added that it also served as a reminder to recognise how far Nigeria has evolved as a nation in ensuring the sustenance of government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

” The 2023 election cycle is proof of the maturing of Nigeria’s democracy.

‘As an organisation dedicated to promoting democracy and good governance, CDD fully recognise the importance of citizen participation, transparency, and the protection of human rights in building a strong democratic nation.”

Hassan said CDD an as organisation was aware of the persistent challenges that required attention and collective efforts.

She listed the challenges to including corruption, politically motivated violence, inadequate political representation, socio-economic disparities, denial of citizens’ rights to perform their civic duty and limited access to essential services.

She said that these challenges remained obstacles to the full realisation of Nigeria’s democratic potentials.

She commended the sheer resilience and bravery of Nigerians in advancing democratic ideals in spite of various challenges.

“As the nation commemorates this day, we call upon all Nigerians, government institutions, civil society organisations, and the private sector to recommit themselves not only to the ideals of democracy, but also toward the strengthening of democratic institutions,” she said.

She also urged them to promote accountability, protect human rights, and foster an environment where every citizen’s voice would be heard and valued.

“CDD remains dedicated to the core values of promoting democracy and good governance.

“In the march towards democratic consolidation, this Centre will therefore continue to collaborate with stakeholders, raise awareness, and drive meaningful change towards Nigeria’s democratic stability and the betterment of our nation.”(NAN)

