President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Friday, June 12 2020, as 7am address the nation in commemoration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

His Spokesperson, Femi Adesina in a statement on Thursday, urged broadcast media stations, to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, and Radio Nigeria, respectively for the broadcast.

Nigeria’s Democracy Day was, until 2019 when it was changed to June 12, celebrated annually on May 29.

