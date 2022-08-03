Julius Berger’s PrimeTech Design and Engineering honours long-serving staff

…Commissions Office extension Building in Abuja

Julius Berger’s subsidiary, PrimeTech Design and Engineering Nigeria Limited, last weekend in Abuja had a ceremony to honour its long-serving staff. The ceremony, which was dual in nature, coincided with the commissioning of Primetech’s newly completed office extension building at its state-of-the-art business complex in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chairman of Primetech and Board member of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Hon. Engr. Jafaru Damulak was on hand to kick off events at the ceremony. Engr. Damulak proudly traced the history of Primetech and commended its management for having committedly, productively grown the company’s business from merely being a service unit to Julius Berger’s needs to its current status of providing high value and reliable service to networth third party clients. The Primetech Chairman enjoined the management and staff of Primetech to be positive and remain committed to the future growth of the company’s business. Mr Christian Hausemann, the Financial Director of Primetech’s parent company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, represented Julius Berger’s executive management and led a delegation from head office to the well-attended event, which held at the iconic Primetech business complex located at Idu Industrial Area FCT Abuja.

On his part, the General Manager of PrimeTech, Christian Mössmer, thanked the long-serving personnel of the company for their productive loyalty and faithful commitment to the founding vision of Primetech. He took an excursion into PrimeTech’s historical evolvement over the years as the design and engineering subsidiary of the leading quality and reliable Julius Berger brand. He spoke about the challenges the company had to deal with, but more proudly of how PrimeTech over the years overcame those challenges to currently emerge as Nigeria’s preferred and most dependable design and engineering business partner. PrimeTech, saidChristian Mössmer, started out with a “…vision is to be the design and engineering partner of choice in Nigeria by securing clients’ success through excellence and value”. To give real time effect to its bold vision, Christian Mössmer said, “PrimeTech provides reliable, innovative and efficient solutions for the construction of buildings, industries, civil structures, roads and infrastructure”, adding that “…as part of the Julius Berger Group’s value chain, PrimeTech’s values reflect a high emphasis on the delivery of superior quality services to the full satisfaction of clients.”

Powered by a workforce of architects, engineers, technical specialists and support staff, PrimeTech provides a wide range of services to clients in both the private and public sectors. Furthermore, PrimeTech has in-depth knowhow regarding specialized requirements of the oil and gas sector and works in compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act. In addition to technical consultancy, PrimeTech has the capacity to prepare procurement documents, material specifications and approvals according to the required standards. PrimeTech says its works shows in fact that the company has evolved into a country leader in these endeavours.

With an eye for detail and precision,PrimeTech’s holistic approach to client servicing underlies the company’s delivery of well thought-out and meticulously planned design and engineering solutions. Thorough work preparation and scheduling underpin highly structured and planned processes. The company firmly believes that the delivery of consistent quality is the primary driver of value for clients. PrimeTech’s Quality Management System conforms to its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification as well as domestic standards.

Mössmer states that as a committed partner to client satisfaction, PrimeTech places the utmost value on professional and collaborative cooperation. The company, he said, prioritizes long-term business relationships built on trust and transparency. Focus is placed on setting mutually agreed and realistic goals that reflect the parameters set for any given project.

PrimeTech, Mössmer emphasized, also prioritizes the long-term environmental, economic and social viability of its services. The company is a leader in raising the standard for sustainable management practices in Nigeria and continues to spearhead the implementation of cutting-edge technologies and operational procedures. Mössmer also said PrimeTech is a strong driver of innovation in its business. In that regard, PrimeTech, he said, “…aims not only to creatively develop solutions that capture clients’ visions, but also to continuously upgrade its technical capacities and support facilities in order to expand its expertise and ability to deliver innovative design and engineering.”

On staff training and development, the PrimeTech GM said that “…to ensure that suitable advanced methods and techniques are applied, the company’s highly qualified staff is kept abreast of the latest domestic and global market developments with related and relevant global best practice training and professional exposure”. Mössmer said for the year 2022, 26 different staff training courses have been offered including oversea training and on-site trainings on JBN projects with 170 participations recorded totalling 5,314 hours spent on various staff training investment till date. The General Manager also proudly informed guests at the ceremony that PrimeTech promoted 18 deserving staff in 2022.

On the important factor of technical aptitude, the General Manager said that because PrimeTech is parentally rooted in and fully aligned with Julius Berger’s historically established culture of standout excellence, “…PrimeTech taps into its diverse international resources to gain special expert knowledge on developing trends and latest technologies.” PrimeTech, he said, is a pioneer in the area of sustainable design and engineering in Nigeria and maintains robust knowledge regarding the latest green building technology. Examples include the company’s head office, which is designed and built according to the “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” (LEED) requirements.

Christian Mössmer concluded his remarks by saying that, heavily invested in Nigeria, PrimeTech’s strength remains the company’s motivated and highly skilled staff, ranging from young graduates to experienced professionals, amongst whom were the celebrated long service awardees at the event who have both substantive and diversely experiential knowledge in their fields of expertise. The majority of PrimeTech’s staff, he said, are professionally accredited engineers and architects registered with their relevant Nigerian regulatory bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA).

Arc.Joseph Abba, Head of Architectural Unit; Arc. Adetola Oyenuga, Deputy Head of Architectural Unit: Engr. Kabir Haruna, the Head of Unit, Structures who also doubles as Office Quality Manager; Engr. Shittu, Rahman; the Deputy Head of Unit, Structures; Chibuzor Enyinna, Support Staff; Mark Abang, Support Staff; and Eberechi Onyebuenyi Echefulachi, Support Staff, were among the staff whose work was acknowledged and rewarded for their consistent and loyal ten years of good service to Primetech at the ceremony in Abuja.

As part of the Julius Berger Group, PrimeTech has access to vast resources within Nigeria, which further supports the company’s ability to offer end-to-end client servicing. Christian Mössmer, the General Manager invited all potential clients to confidently visit PrimeTech Design and Engineering Nigeria Limited, at Plot 305 Idu Industrial Area 1B Idu 900 102 l FCT Abuja, adding that they may also visit Primetech at [email protected]Phone: +234 803 906 7000

Other Julius Berger officials present at the ceremony besides PrimeTech officials, included the head of Human Resources, Olorunfemi Ojomo, Mustapher Abubakar of the Commercial Department, AFP Commercial Manager, Norbert Kossman, head of Corporate Communications Department, James Agama, and the head of Media Relations Office, Prince Moses Duku.

