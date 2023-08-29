Julius Berger’s LFW hits record 3million safe man-hours, gets Group MD’s Award

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Lagos Facility Works, LFW Team of Julius Berger Region West last Friday marked its landmark 3,000,000 safe man-hours without any Lost Time Injury, LTI amidst excitement even as the management and staff resolved to up the ante in the coming years.

The milestone also earned for the LFW Team a silver plaque donated by the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter.

Coming shortly after the Region marked its 2,500,000 man-hours record in six years achieved in March 2023, the event attracted the management of the Region to eulogise and encourage LFW staff to do more for the general good of the company.

According to the Regional Manager, Technical, Christl Thomas, “…we are here for work, but we all have life to live. We are therefore challenged to work safely in compliance to safety regulations.“ He said working in Julius Berger’s operations, safety comes first, and it starts from the smallest activity to the greatest; adding that all workers are trained to dutifully and irreducibly imbibe this operational value. “In Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, safety is number one and we always aim to achieve a Zero Injury as we do our work. That is what we always teach not just to the LFW staff but to all workers; safety first,“ Thomas further said.

The Regional Manager, Commercial, Alexander Bauer did not mince words in affirming what Thomas said. Bauer added that Region West considers LFW‘s achievement of 3,000,000 man-hours without Lost Time Injury in these past six years as well as getting the Managing Director’s trophy for the feat a worthy achievement for the region.

Bauer added that “…it is a great achievement. It shows that the message of priority on being safe on site is catching on. Yes, different sites or operational areas have different environmental challenges, but we try to always overcome the odds to stay safe and get the job done. We understandably consider our high value and well-vested human capital as our greatest asset, and protecting all our workers from harm in every practicable way and preserving their lives is and will always be the company’s priority.“

The Technical Manager LFW, Engr Amina Dottie admonished the staff to make little efforts at all times for the greater good of the company; adding that little droplets make the mighty ocean. She expressed her appreciation to the staff for their contributions, individually and collectively that enabled the LFW to achieve the record 3,000,000 man-hours without Loss Time Injury (LTI).

Dottie said that the record marks a health and safety milestone in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc even as she urged all staff to always “…remember to use your Personal Protection Equipment, PPEs at work and continue to work safely.“

Reacting to the Managing Director’s Safety Award given the LFW, the Commercial Manager, LFW, Carpio April said Julius Berger Nigeria continues to underline the fact that the Team is known for safety, quality and competence, adding, “this Award is important to us and it shows the quality of our work.“ April encouragedthe staff of the LFW to keep up the good work in the forthcoming years.

