Julius Berger’s Abumet CSR excites students

Students in Government Junior Secondary School, Jabi 1, FCT, Abuja, were full of excitement last Tuesday, when Abumet, Julius Berger’s premium quality and full-service aluminium and glass solutions subsidiary, donated books and study materials in its sustained corporate social responsibility contributions to schools in its host communities.





Addressing pupils and staff of the school, the Commercial Manager of Abumet, Mr. Awwal Abubakar, who handed over the educational item packs to the students, encouraged them to be studious and hopeful for a great future. He said, “Abumet is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. It is our culture and tradition to always give back to the society, and that is what we have done. As part of Abumet’s contribution to support the environment where we operate; we select from the orphanages and public schools and donate useful developmental items needed for the students.”



Receiving the items, the Principal, Mr. Akeem Sikiru Adeola described the day as a special day for the school. “I want to thank Abumet for making out time to come for this donation; it is indeed a kind gesture. First, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc stepped in and helped us fumigate the school premises against termites and now Abumet is here to present us with the most needed items of the school. He further said, “We have been having challenges here, especially with inadequate classroom white boards and, now, Abumet has provided us with sufficient white boards to aid our teaching and learning system. Thank you for putting so much effort in the wellbeing of the students. On behalf of the management and students of Government Junior Secondary School, Jabi 1, we say thank you.”





The Senior Prefect of the school, Miss Idris Hadiza in her vote of thanks said, “We appreciate Abumet for what they have given our school today. We now have lots of writing materials and some other things we lacked earlier. Thank you..”



The Abumet delegation to the event was led by Mr. Awwal Abubakar. Other Abumet officials at the ceremony include Chimezie Nnabugwu, Esther Obong, and Grace Kyaan. Other Julius Berger Nigeria Plc officials present at the event include, Michael Ashofor; Sunmonu Ayomide and Uzoma Olivia.



