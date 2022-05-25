Julius Berger wins Most Reliable Construction Company Award

Foremost construction engineering company in the country, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has won the 2022 award of ‘The Most Reliable Engineering Construction Company’, even as the organisers, Transport Day Newspaper lauded the company for its consistency in the discharge of its CSR obligations to the country.

At the 9th Nigerian Annual Transport Lecture and Awards organized by the Transport Day Newspaper, a particularly impressive annual gathering of the nation’s top media executives, journalists, top government functionaries and industry executives, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc was laudably elected by an overwhelming majority as “Nigeria’s Most Reliable Engineering Construction Company”.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s Transportation for Development: Sectoral Achievements, Prospects and Challenges’, the lecture was delivered by a former federal Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Anthonia Ekpa PhD. The widely experienced former senior civil servant ably canvassed and addressed contemporary issues in the country’s road construction industry.

According to Transport Day newspaper, organizers of the event, “Julius Berger has been consistent for more than 50 years in delivering on the various projects it has handled and is still handling across the country with matchless quality and contractual as well as engineering reliability….” The Transport Day newspaper further added that “…coupled with the employment opportunities it has offered Nigerians, Julius Berger has continued to match its excellent project delivery with quality Corporate Social Responsibility projects; thus positively affecting the lives of Nigerians in the various communities where the company operate”.

The Editor of the Transport Day newspaper, Frank Kintum added that the Awards Board and those who voted for the award nominees overwhelmingly elected Julius Berger the winner in that category. It would be recalled that Julius Berger also won the ‘Engineering Construction Company of the Decade’ award at the 8th edition of the Annual Nigeria Transport awards in May 2021.

The Nigeria Transport Awards is a segment of the famous Annual Nigeria Transport Lecture, which also features lectures and exhibitions.

Some Award winners in other categories include Toyota Nigeria Limited, PAN Nigeria Limited, Association of Aircraft Maintenance Organisation of Nigeria (AAMOA); Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA); Geely Automobiles, Mikano Autos, among others.

Julius Berger was represented at the award ceremony by the head of Media Relations, Prince Moses Duku and the company’s deputy HSE Manager, Trust Ekaji.

