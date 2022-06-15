Julius Berger steps up CSR efforts with water, boreholes, toilets for schools









In the company’s continuing and strong commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc again donated boreholes and toilets to schools on its Abuja-Kano Road Project corridor.



Students of Government Day Secondary School, Sabon Wuse, Tafa L.G.A, were full of excitement, when Julius Berger Nigeria Plc notched up its CSR efforts to their schools in the company’s determined bid to protect and preserve the health and wellbeing of the students by providing them with water boreholes and toilets.





After a brief introduction by the leader of Julius Berger CSR team, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the Principal of the school, Saidu B.A. Wuse said, “the importance of water borehole and toilets in the school environment cannot be over emphasized, especially with the incessant rise in cholera, adding that “…it is a very kind gesture being exhibited by the construction company. We are indeed very pleased with the outstanding contributions made by Julius Berger. On behalf of the Management and students, we say a very big thank you to Julius Berger.”





The PTA Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Akawu, who was present at the commissioning of the project said, “we are very excited for the compassionate steps taken by Julius Berger. Looking at the smiles on our children’s faces gives me so much happiness. We appreciate God first and then Julius Berger for what they have done today. The Head girl of the school, Miss Emmanuel Vivian, who was also present at the event said, “I am one of the happy and thankful students here today, especially being able to see that my school now have water borehole and hygienic toilets. I want to thank Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for bringing borehole to not just our school, but also our community.”



At the Government Day Secondary School, Gujeni Kagarko L.G.A, Kaduna State, Julius Berger’s CSR efforts were also commended and gratefully acknowledged by the school management and the students.





The Head Teacher of the school, Musa D. Jasper, was effusive with thanks and prayers for Julius Berger. “…I want to specially thank Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for providing us with water boreholes and toilets. This is in no way a small project, or something we should take for granted; this has been one of the things we could not afford for our children and Julius Berger has given it to us on a platter. On behalf of the staff, parents and the pupils of Government Day Secondary School, Gujeni, I say thank you.



The representative of the Village Head, Reverend Ishako Emmanuel, said, “The Village Head extends his gratitude to the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the newly constructed borehole and toilets. We also want to use this opportunity to thank the entire management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. The company, indeed, created a lasting legacy in our hearts and Community.”



The Chairman of the School Base Management Committee, SBMC, Mr. Umar Sambo, who was present at the event, thanked the company also for the CSR projects gifted to the schools and communities. adding that, “Words won’t be able to show how happy we feel. I pray God rewards the company and continuously bless the works of their hands. Once again, Thank You.”



The Julius Berger delegation to the event was led by the AKR Project Coordinator, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim. Other JBN Officials include Akeem Lawal, Michael Ashofor; and Olivia Uzoma.

