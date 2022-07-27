Julius Berger signs new contract with Rivers State





“The three new projects will also be delivered to the traditional great quality, the Julius Berger standard, and on time as contracted”, Says Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, JBN PLC MD.

Nigeria’s leading and most reliable engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has signed new contracts with the Rivers State Government for the construction of two new flyovers and a new road project in Port Harcourt.

The contract signing ceremony, which held at the Council Chambers, Government House Port Harcourt was presided over by His Excellency, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON. Also present at the ceremony was the Deputy Governor of the State, Her Excellency, Dame Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo. Honourable members of the Rivers State Executive Council, Speaker and members of the Rivers State Assembly, Elders, Chiefs, senior civil servants also attended the ceremony in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike at the ceremony and thanked the leaders of the State for their support to his administration. He also commended the ever-dependable construction company, Julius Berger, the State’s trusted infrastructure development partner for its commanding engineering standards, reliable project delivery, and for its brilliant and standout quality.

On his part, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter said that the engineering construction company had earlier successfully delivered six flyovers, which have been commissioned by the Rivers State Government for the beneficial use of the Rivers people and indeed for Nigerians. He also said three more flyovers are at completion stage by Julius Berger, with one ongoing flyover works fast rising. Richter thanked Governor Wike for the trust he has continued to repose in Julius Berger for the construction of these major infrastructural development works. While congratulating Governor Wike for the success of the already completed and commissioned projects, Dr. Richter, on behalf of the Board and Executive Management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, further confidently promised that, as it is the constant contractual culture of Julius Berger, the three new projects will also be delivered to the traditional great quality, the Julius Berger standard, and on time as contracted.

The flyovers, which have a completion period of ten months, will be located at the Rumuokuta-and NTA-Choba Road Obia Akpo LGA. A contract was also signed for the dualization of Azikiwe Street, Iloabuchi road in Port Harcourt with a completion period of six months. Gov. Wike called his administration’s construction of twelve flyovers amongst other infrastructures in Rivers State within four years since 2019 a record-breaking feat in the history of Nigeria.

On the team of the Julius Berger managing director to the event were the company’s Regional Manager, South east/South south, Engr. Juergen Fischer, South east/South south, Project Coordinator, Chief Sam Ngbor, Special Projects Manager, Rimon Marisho, Project Manager, Engr. Terna, Contract Manager, Mrs Efe and the Head, Media Relations Office, Prince Moses Duku.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

