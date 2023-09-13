Julius Berger Projects: Reps ‘impressed’ with work on road, bridge

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on oversight inspection visit to projects funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA has lauded the excellent qualitative works executed by leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc both at the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway and at the Second Niger Bridge, describing them as impressive.

Before the physical inspection of the project, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye said their mission was to investigate the funding of some key infrastrucral projects being funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority employing the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund nationwide.

When the team inspected the Lagos -Sagamu Expressway, it underscored the significant expertise employed by Julius Berger for the effective construction of the ever-busy highway with the chairman declaring that, “…we all know the importance of this road towards the overall economic development of the country. Nobody can doubt that Julius Berger has done a great work here. The good engineering works of the project speaks eloquently of top quality and durability. The company has done well.“

Accompanied by other members of the House Adhoc Committee, the Chairman at the end of their investigative inspection of the project, expressed satisfaction with the job done by Julius Berger so far even as he encouraged communities along the project corridor to be at peace withe Julius Berger adding that, the project will be completed this year.

At the Second Niger Bridge project site, the next day, the committee members equally praised the premium grade engineering construction expertise of Julius Berger. “Nigerians ask for roads, they have a masterpiece of a good road connecting the country here. But we know that when you give them road, they will begin to ask for the costs. And that is why we are embarking on this oversight duty to ensure that everyone complied with relevant laws establishing the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund,“ said the Committee Chairman.

Hon Kuye continued, “the essence of our duty is to ensure that the funding by NSIA was judiciously spent. We are impressed so far. Very soon, work on this road will end and effective road use will begin.“

Turning to the Julius Berger team, the Chairman said, “what you have done is commendable, very commendable, but we have to explain to Nigerians the process that birthed this wonderful edifice, including the challanges of that process.“

On the Committee’s team were Hon. Ademorin Kuye, Timiehin Adelegbe, Hon. Isa Muhammed Anka, Hon. Umar Yabo, Hon Festus Akingbaso and Hon. Nasiru Isika.

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) was represented by Mr. Kola Owodunmi, Dr. Adepoju Anthony and Nduka Okoronkwo while the Project Manager, Engr. Clemens Mueller of Julius Berger led other officials of the company to receive the House adhoc Committee Chairman and members at the site of the Second Niger Bridge.

