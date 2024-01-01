Julius Berger partners FRSC for safety

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc stepped up its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives Wednesday when the company donated no fewer than 100 reflective jackets to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to boost the Corps’ safety drive on Nigerian roads in the 2023 yuletide holiday season.

The leader of the Julius Berger CSR team at the event, Mr. Trust Ekaji emphasised that the effort is part of the company’s CSR contributions, adding that Julius Berger believes that motorists should be educated and enlightened on the dangers of over-speeding and also the use of expired tyres on the highways.

Trust said: “We need to understand that the FRSC embarks on special activities during the yuletide season on Nigerian highways to ensure road users, especially those going on holidays arrive at their destinations safely. Julius Berger also believes that people should get to their destinations alive and not dead to celebrate and enjoy their holidays. It is in this sense that we decided to support the FRSC with these reflective jackets to enable them do their jobs effectively and safely.”

Earlier, the Sector Commander, FCT, Chorrie Isah Muta’a, said the jackets will serve their personnel in traffic control, especially during this period when there is heavy traffic on the roads. “As the name implies, it is reflective, and you see it from afar. Therefore, you are cautious, and you pay attention to what they are indicating to you in terms of dangers on the highway, which include speed limits among others. The FCT Sector Command appreciates this kind gestures shown to us by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. We also want to extend our gratitude to the management of the company because they made this happen. These reflective jackets came at a time we need them, especially considering the fact that we have new officers, and it is wrong to send them to the roads without properly equipping them. We promise to put them to good use to enable us serve the members of the public well. It will further safely help us to do our jobs on the roads.”

Chorrie Isah further added: “On behalf of my men, I receive these gifts, and we pledge to do more in ensuring safer highways”, he stated.

The Julius Berger delegation to the event comprised of Mr. Kola Balogun, Michael Ashofor and Uzoma Olivia.

